Left Menu

Gadkari calls for time-bound court rulings to save nation from financial loss

Highlighting the delay in rulings by the judiciary, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that if the courts give verdicts within a time limit, the country can be saved from financial loss.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 18:44 IST
Gadkari calls for time-bound court rulings to save nation from financial loss
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the delay in rulings by the judiciary, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that if the courts give verdicts within a time limit, the country can be saved from financial loss. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, the Union Minister said, "An independent, impartial and fair judicial system is essential for a free and fair democracy. If the court gives its decision within the time limit, then the country can be saved from the loss of lakhs of crores of rupees. I have seen big companies getting ruined due to delays in justice. And by the time they get justice from the government or the court, they become dead."

Gadkari said that when tribunals were discussed in the cabinet, he had put his point in front of the Union Law Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Often I say to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Law Minister that whatever decision is to be given, it is the right of the judiciary. No one should interfere with that or it should not be influenced by anybody. But there should be a time limit for the decisions so that country can be saved from economic loss."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Supreme Court judges Justice Bhushan Gavai, Justice PS Narasimha and senior judges of the Mumbai High Court were present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022