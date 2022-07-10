Gadkari calls for time-bound court rulings to save nation from financial loss

Highlighting the delay in rulings by the judiciary, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that if the courts give verdicts within a time limit, the country can be saved from financial loss. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, the Union Minister said, "An independent, impartial and fair judicial system is essential for a free and fair democracy. If the court gives its decision within the time limit, then the country can be saved from the loss of lakhs of crores of rupees. I have seen big companies getting ruined due to delays in justice. And by the time they get justice from the government or the court, they become dead."

Gadkari said that when tribunals were discussed in the cabinet, he had put his point in front of the Union Law Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Often I say to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Law Minister that whatever decision is to be given, it is the right of the judiciary. No one should interfere with that or it should not be influenced by anybody. But there should be a time limit for the decisions so that country can be saved from economic loss."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Supreme Court judges Justice Bhushan Gavai, Justice PS Narasimha and senior judges of the Mumbai High Court were present at the event. (ANI)

