Cyclists injured during 2017 summit in Germany say police admit illegal force

Lawyers for two cyclists who accuse German police of injuring them during a riot-plagued G20 summit in 2017 said on Monday the police had acknowledged illegally using force. According to their lawyers, the two cyclists were bystanders making their way home on the night of July 7-8, 2017 during the summit in the city of Hamburg, when police intercepted them.

The 28-year-old woman was knocked off her bike and broke her arm, before being dragged by officers to a traffic island. Her companion, a 32-year-old man, protested, and was punched. Both were taken to hospital as a result. Five years later, Hamburg police had now recognised the illegality of this use of force in two lawsuits before the city's administrative court, according to the statement from law firm Sven Adam.

Hamburg police did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Germany's hosting of the world leaders' meeting in Hamburg was marred by violent clashes, leading to criticism of both hard-left protesters and the police response, as well as the government's decision to hold the event in a large city.

