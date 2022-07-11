Left Menu

Cyclists injured during 2017 summit in Germany say police admit illegal force

According to their lawyers, the two cyclists were bystanders making their way home on the night of July 7-8, 2017 during the summit in the city of Hamburg, when police intercepted them. The 28-year-old woman was knocked off her bike and broke her arm, before being dragged by officers to a traffic island.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:58 IST
Cyclists injured during 2017 summit in Germany say police admit illegal force
  • Country:
  • Germany

Lawyers for two cyclists who accuse German police of injuring them during a riot-plagued G20 summit in 2017 said on Monday the police had acknowledged illegally using force. According to their lawyers, the two cyclists were bystanders making their way home on the night of July 7-8, 2017 during the summit in the city of Hamburg, when police intercepted them.

The 28-year-old woman was knocked off her bike and broke her arm, before being dragged by officers to a traffic island. Her companion, a 32-year-old man, protested, and was punched. Both were taken to hospital as a result. Five years later, Hamburg police had now recognised the illegality of this use of force in two lawsuits before the city's administrative court, according to the statement from law firm Sven Adam.

Hamburg police did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Germany's hosting of the world leaders' meeting in Hamburg was marred by violent clashes, leading to criticism of both hard-left protesters and the police response, as well as the government's decision to hold the event in a large city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022