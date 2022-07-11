Left Menu

PGCIL suspends its official B S Jha accused in bribery case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:08 IST
PGCIL suspends its official B S Jha accused in bribery case
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Monday said it has suspended its executive director B S Jha who was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on alleged bribery charges.

PGCIL also said that it was not aware about the alleged bribery incidence involving Jha, according to a filing to the BSE.

In response to a clarification sought by BSE following Jha's arrest last week, the company said it suspended him from July 6.

''The company was not aware of any such negotiations/events,'' it said about the case.

Jha is an Executive Director of PGCIL at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh and was arrested by CBI on July 6.

He was produced before the Special Judge, CBI, Panchkula, Haryana and remanded to police custody till July 15, 2022, the filing said.

On why PGCIL did not declare any such information earlier to the BSE, the company said it ''was not aware of any such information which could have been declared to the exchanges, earlier''.

