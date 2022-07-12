Biden to hold four-way virtual summit with Israel, UAE and India
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 01:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden will participate in a four-way virtual summit with the leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and India during his Middle East trip this week, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
Sullivan told reporters that the summit will focus on food security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Middle East
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- India
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Jake Sullivan
- Sullivan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Large U.S. law firms mostly quiet on abortion ruling, are walking a 'tightrope'
U.S. likely to announce this week purchase of missile defense system for Ukraine -source
ANALYSIS-Food export bans, from India to Argentina, risk fueling inflation
U.S. likely to announce this week purchase of advanced missile defense system for Ukraine -source
Knocks by Hooda, Hardik guide India to 7-wicket win over Ireland in 1st T20I