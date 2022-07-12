Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra resumes on Baltal route

12-07-2022
Amarnath Yatra resumes on Baltal route
The Amarnath Yatra resumed on the Baltal route in Ganderbal district on Tuesday after a four-day suspension following flash floods that claimed 15 lives and left several injured, officials said.

They said a fresh batch of the pilgrims left the Baltal base camp early morning for the cave shrine.

Flash floods near the shrine on July 8 left at least 15 people dead and over 30 missing, forcing the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage had resumed on Monday via the Pahalgam route.

