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Amit Shah Pushes for Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections Amidst Opposition Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah discusses the government's intention to implement Women's Reservation for one-third of Lok Sabha seats in the 2029 elections. He urges Congress to expedite discussions on the delimitation commission, crucial for this reservation, amidst varied national issues including national security, Naxalism, and the Uniform Civil Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:54 IST
Amit Shah Pushes for Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections Amidst Opposition Concerns
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the government's commitment to holding the 2029 elections with Women's Reservation for one-third of the Lok Sabha seats. Shah disclosed this during an interview at the Times Now Summit, emphasizing the necessity of discussions on the delimitation commission, which Congress has postponed until May.

Amid ongoing political maneuvering, Shah called on Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to engage in discussions required to pass the necessary legislation, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. Shah highlighted the importance of setting up a delimitation commission for this substantial electoral adjustment.

Addressing various national concerns, Shah touched upon topics from national security measures to the Uniform Civil Code, clarifying the government's stance on different issues. On Naxalism, Shah indicated that the government is close to eradicating it by the March 31, 2026 deadline. The Minister also commented on Indo-U.S. tensions concerning the arrest of several individuals, including Americans and Ukrainians, for violating Indian laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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