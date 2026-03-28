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Tiger Woods' Latest Crash: What We Know So Far

Golf icon Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday. His condition remains unclear as reported by ABC News. This incident comes after Woods' limited activity post his February 2021 car accident. The Martin County Sheriff's Office has not yet commented on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 01:03 IST
Tiger Woods' Latest Crash: What We Know So Far
Tiger Woods

Golf star Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon, according to reports from ABC News, which cited the local sheriff's office.

Details about Woods' condition are currently unclear, as ABC News noted. This incident follows his limited play schedule since a previous car crash in February 2021.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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