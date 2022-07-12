Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail extended by SC in UP case
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was told by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the State government, that they wants to file a counter affidavit to Zubairs plea seeking quashing of the FIR lodged in the case. On July 8, a vacation bench of the top court had granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in the case.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till further orders the interim bail of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case lodged against him in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was told by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the State government, that they wants to file a counter affidavit to Zubair's plea seeking quashing of the FIR lodged in the case. The bench then listed the plea for final hearing on September 7 and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its response in four weeks. On July 8, a vacation bench of the top court had granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bopanna
- Zubair
- The Supreme Court
- Uttar
- Mohammed Zubair
- Alt News
- Sitapur
ALSO READ
Govt taking steps to attract investment, boost employment in MSME sector: Uttar Pradesh deputy CM
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested
Zubair was evasive on questions, did not cooperate in investigation: Delhi Police
Journalist Mohammad Zubair arrested in Delhi
Uttarakhand CM gives instructions to install crash barriers on Chardham Yatra motor road