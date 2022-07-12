Left Menu

Anti-war Russian journalist fined under "gay propaganda" law

Lefortovo district court said the 35-year-old was fined for disseminating "propaganda for non-traditional sexual relationships among minors". Former sports reporter Dud, 35, is one of Russia's top media stars, having risen to prominence via acerbic, politically tinged interviews and documentaries uploaded to YouTube, where he has over 10 million subscribers.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:38 IST
Anti-war Russian journalist fined under "gay propaganda" law
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian journalist Yury Dud was fined 120,000 roubles ($2,024) by a Moscow court on Tuesday under a law that bans "propaganda" in support of gay relationships. Lefortovo district court said the 35-year-old was fined for disseminating "propaganda for non-traditional sexual relationships among minors".

Former sports reporter Dud, 35, is one of Russia's top media stars, having risen to prominence via acerbic, politically tinged interviews and documentaries uploaded to YouTube, where he has over 10 million subscribers. In October last year, Dud was fined 100,000 roubles ($1689) on charges of "drugs propaganda", after a pro-Kremlin lobby group asked Russia's internal affairs ministry to investigate him.

On April 15, Dud was designated a foreign agent by Russia's justice ministry after publicly opposing Russia's war in Ukraine, which he dubbed an "imperial frenzy". Human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said the case against Dud was based on a 2021 YouTube interview he conducted with a gay performance artist, although Chikov said the interview was not about homosexuality.

Russia has since 2013 criminalised "propagandising" non-traditional sexual orientations to children, as part of the Kremlin's wider conservative agenda. Last week, parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called for a complete ban on promoting "non-traditional values" in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022