Russia's Putin to meet Erdogan and Raisi next Tuesday - Kremlin
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:47 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a visit to Tehran next Tuesday, the Kremlin said.
It will be only Putin's second foreign trip since the start of Moscow's armed intervention in Ukraine on Feb. 24, following a trip to Central Asia at the end of June.
