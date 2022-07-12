Left Menu

Russia's Putin to meet Erdogan and Raisi next Tuesday - Kremlin

Updated: 12-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:47 IST
Russia's Putin to meet Erdogan and Raisi next Tuesday - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a visit to Tehran next Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

It will be only Putin's second foreign trip since the start of Moscow's armed intervention in Ukraine on Feb. 24, following a trip to Central Asia at the end of June.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

