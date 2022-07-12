Left Menu

Congress leader questions PM Modi's unveiling of national emblem on new Parliament building

After the national emblem was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 11, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday questioned the move and called it a solo show.

12-07-2022
Pm Modi on top of the new Parliament building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

After the national emblem was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 11, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday questioned the move and called it a solo show. "The solo show of unveiling the national emblem by PM @narendramodi Ji, has already drawn a flurry of questions including constitutional propriety, let alone democratic values. We are all familiar with our PM's "#Who_Cares_Whom" attitude," tweeted Chowdhury.

PM Modi had unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building on Monday. The emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 kilogram and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.

A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem. The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.

The PM also interacted with the workers involved in the work of the new Parliament.Also present on the occasion were Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

