France's foreign minister cautious on possible Ukraine-Russia grain deal

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-07-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 23:19 IST
France's foreign minister said on Tuesday she remained cautious about the prospects of four-way talks in Turkey to unblock Ukraine's grain exports succeeding given Russia had repeatedly added obstacles to achieve such an accord.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Catherine Colonna said she hoped the talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Wednesday saw progress, but in previous weeks Russia had "added conditions on conditions" making her prudent about any positive outcome.

