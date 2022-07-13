Russia says EU ban on goods transit to Kaliningrad 'not resolved'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was expecting progress over a possible European Union deal to allow Russia to transit some sanctioned goods to its Kaliningrad exclave via the EU, but the problem had not been resolved.
Lithuania blocked Russia from sending goods which have fallen under EU sanctions across its territory in June, triggering outrage in Moscow and promises of a response.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kaliningrad
- European Union
- Moscow
- Russia
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Kaliningrad row: EU nears compromise deal to defuse standoff with Russia
The European Union and New Zealand say they have concluded a free trade deal after four years of negotiations, reports AP.
EXCLUSIVE-EU nears compromise deal to defuse standoff with Russia over Kaliningrad
EXCLUSIVE-EU nears compromise deal to defuse standoff with Russia over Kaliningrad
Gazprom will send more gas to Kaliningrad Baltic exclave, says governor