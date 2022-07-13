Over 9 million border crossings registered from Ukraine - UN agency

More than 9 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

A total of 9,136,006 border crossings have been recorded since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed on Wednesday. (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)