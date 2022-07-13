Left Menu

Delhi LG meets PM Modi, seeks ‘blessings’

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:27 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on the occasion of Guru Poornima and sought his “guidance and blessings”.

Saxena also presented a memento to the prime minister during the meeting.

“Called on the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Sought his valued guidance and blessings,” Saxena said in a tweet after the meeting.

