Delhi LG meets PM Modi, seeks ‘blessings’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on the occasion of Guru Poornima and sought his “guidance and blessings”.
Saxena also presented a memento to the prime minister during the meeting.
“Called on the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Sought his valued guidance and blessings,” Saxena said in a tweet after the meeting.
