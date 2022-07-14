Hezbollah chief vows 'no one' will extract gas, oil from maritime zones if Lebanon unable to do the same

The head of powerful armed group Hezbollah said on Wednesday that if Lebanon was not allowed to extract oil and gas from maritime fields bordering Israeli fields, "no one will be".

"If you want to get to a formula where this country is barred from taking advantage (of these fields), then no one will be allowed to extract gas or oil and no one will be able to sell gas or oil," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in an apparent reference to Israel.

