SSC recruitment scam: Bengal edu secy appears before CBI

West Bengal Education Secretary Manish Jain appeared before CBI sleuths on Thursday in connection with the central agency's investigation into alleged illegal appointments through SSC, an official said.

Jain appeared at the Kolkata office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the morning and the agency's sleuths have begun questioning him as part of the probe, he said.

The bureaucrat was summoned by the CBI in May this year in connection with the investigation into the scam.

