Mumbai police nab man wanted in kidnapping case

The crime intelligence unit laid a trap and apprehended the accused Rajesh Raju Shettiyar from the eastern suburb of Vikhroli, an official said.On May 8, Shettiyar and his aides had allegedly kidnapped a man, taken him to Sewri area, where they thrashed him, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:28 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai police have arrested a 41-year-old accused wanted in connection with a case of kidnapping a man and thrashing, him, police said on Thursday. The crime intelligence unit laid a trap and apprehended the accused Rajesh Raju Shettiyar from the eastern suburb of Vikhroli, an official said.

On May 8, Shettiyar and his aides had allegedly kidnapped a man, taken him to Sewri area, where they thrashed him, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, an FIR under sections 367 (kidnapping), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered, the official added.

