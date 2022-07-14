Dr Naledi Pandor to attend 41st Session of Executive Council of African Union

The International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has undertaken an official visit to attend the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU).

According to the department, the two-day meeting is scheduled to start today in Lusaka, Zambia.

The Session of the Executive Council – made up of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs from the AU Member States – will discuss and consider the continental union's budget for 2023.

The meeting, according to the department, will also consider the reports of the Joint Ministerial Committee on Scale of Assessment and Contributions, Committee of Fifteen Ministers of Finance and Ministerial Committee on African Candidatures within the International System.

The delegates will also look at the Ministerial Follow-up Committee on the Implementation of Agenda 2063 report.

In addition, a two-day meeting will also consider the adoption of the draft agenda of the Fourth Mid-Year Coordination meeting between the Bureau of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government and the Chairpersons of the Regional Economic Communities, scheduled to take place on, Sunday, 17 July 2022.

"In his capacity as the African Union Champion for the COVID-19 pandemic response on the African continent, President Cyril Ramaphosa was invited to provide an update regarding the COVID-19 situation on the continent. President Ramaphosa will be represented by Minister Pandor," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)