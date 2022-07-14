Swedish court convicts Iranian ex-official over 1988 prison executions

A Swedish court on Thursday sentenced a former Iranian official to life in prison for participating in the execution of political prisoners in Iran in the 1980s.

Hamid Noury, who was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019, was charged with war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)