Swedish court convicts Iranian ex-official over 1988 prison executions
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:08 IST
A Swedish court on Thursday sentenced a former Iranian official to life in prison for participating in the execution of political prisoners in Iran in the 1980s.
Hamid Noury, who was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019, was charged with war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988.
