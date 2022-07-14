U.S., Kenya launch trade and investment partnership - USTR
The United States and Kenya have launched a strategic trade and investment partnership through which they will pursue commitments aimed at boosting economic growth, supporting African regional economic integration and other areas, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said on Thursday. The U.S. and Kenyan governments will start work within three months to develop a roadmap for engagement in areas including agriculture, digital trade, action on climate change, and trade facilitation and customs procedures, the USTR said in a statement.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina launched the partnership at a virtual meeting on Thursday, the USTR said.
