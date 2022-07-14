Israel presents Biden with medal of honour

U.S. President Joe Biden received Israel's Presidential Medal of Honour on Thursday in recognition of 50 years of support for the country in his career as a politician.

Israeli Prime Minister Isaac Herzog praised Biden's “uncompromising decades long commitment to Israel's security” as he presented Biden with the award. Biden called the award a “great honour.” In brief remarks at the ceremony, Biden, 79, joked that “it's hard to say these words for over 50 years.'” He noted that the crowd included representatives of all faiths, as well as ambassadors of the Arab countries which have signed peace accords with Israel, noting that 50 years ago such an audience would have been unfathomable.

Biden assured Herzog that “America's commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, today and in the future.” He added: “That commitment is not about me or any other American president. It springs from a deep affinity and enduring connection between our peoples.”

