Left Menu

Israel presents Biden with medal of honour

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:12 IST
Israel presents Biden with medal of honour
  • Country:
  • Israel

U.S. President Joe Biden received Israel's Presidential Medal of Honour on Thursday in recognition of 50 years of support for the country in his career as a politician.

Israeli Prime Minister Isaac Herzog praised Biden's “uncompromising decades long commitment to Israel's security” as he presented Biden with the award. Biden called the award a “great honour.” In brief remarks at the ceremony, Biden, 79, joked that “it's hard to say these words for over 50 years.'” He noted that the crowd included representatives of all faiths, as well as ambassadors of the Arab countries which have signed peace accords with Israel, noting that 50 years ago such an audience would have been unfathomable.

Biden assured Herzog that “America's commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, today and in the future.” He added: “That commitment is not about me or any other American president. It springs from a deep affinity and enduring connection between our peoples.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022