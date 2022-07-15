Maldives govt says granted diplomatic clearance for aircraft carrying Sri Lanka President
Maldives government has granted diplomatic clearance for a Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft carrying Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his spouse, on a transit visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.
"President Rajapaksa left to Singapore on 14 July 2022," the statement added.
