Maldives govt says granted diplomatic clearance for aircraft carrying Sri Lanka President

Maldives government has granted diplomatic clearance for a Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft carrying Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his spouse, on a transit visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

"President Rajapaksa left to Singapore on 14 July 2022," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)