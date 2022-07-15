Left Menu

Iran: U.S. efforts to maintain Israel's security will not lead to regional stability

Updated: 15-07-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 01:43 IST
Iran said on Thursday that as long as Washington's main goal was to maintain "the fake state of Israel's security," the Middle East will not achieve stability and peace, Iranian state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying. "As long as the fake state of Israel is the first stop on the American presidents visits to the region and their first goal is to maintain its security and superiority, the regional nations and countries will not achieve peace and stability," Kanaani said.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge on Thursday in Jerusalem to deny Iran nuclear arms, a show of unity by allies long divided over diplomacy with Tehran. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese)

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

