Left Menu

Kerala HC grants bail to actor Sreejith Ravi in POCSO case

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi in a POCSO case against him for alleged indecent conduct towards two minor girls in public.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 15-07-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 12:00 IST
Kerala HC grants bail to actor Sreejith Ravi in POCSO case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi in a POCSO case against him for alleged indecent conduct towards two minor girls in public. The bail was granted on the basis of the argument that he is being treated for a personality disorder.

The alleged incident took place on July 4 and Ravi was arrested by the Thrissur West police on July 7. According to the police, the actor was sitting in his car and when the two minors (aged 11 and 5) came, he got out and allegedly exhibited his genitals. The incident took place in the Thrissur district of Kerala.

Earlier, the Thrissur Additional Sessions Court had dismissed his bail plea, after which he had approached the Kerala High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022