U.S. to seek immediate extradition of captured Mexican drug lord, attorney general says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2022 06:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 06:26 IST
The United States will seek the immediate extradition of Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, convicted for the murder and torture of a U.S. anti-narcotics agent in 1985, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

The Mexican Navy announced on Friday it had captured Caro Quintero.

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

