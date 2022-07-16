U.S. to seek immediate extradition of captured Mexican drug lord, attorney general says

The United States will seek the immediate extradition of Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, convicted for the murder and torture of a U.S. anti-narcotics agent in 1985, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

The Mexican Navy announced on Friday it had captured Caro Quintero.

