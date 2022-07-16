Left Menu

Gaza rockets, Israeli air strikes accompany Biden's Middle East visit

Witnesses said the site is used as a training camp. Sirens sounded in southern Israel on two occasions early on Saturday, warning of incoming rocket fire. One rocket was intercepted and three projectiles landed in open spaces, the military said. No group claimed responsibility for the launches.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 08:56 IST
Israeli fighter jets struck Gaza following rocket launches on Saturday, hours after U.S. President Joe Biden flew from Israel to Saudi Arabia on a Middle East trip aimed at deepening Israel's integration into the region.

The Israeli military said it hit a rocket-manufacturing site in central Gaza that is run by Hamas, the Islamist militant group that governs the blockaded strip. Witnesses said the site is used as a training camp.

Sirens sounded in southern Israel on two occasions early on Saturday, warning of incoming rocket fire. One rocket was intercepted and three projectiles landed in open spaces, the military said.

No group claimed responsibility for the launches. (Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Writing by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Leslie Adler and William Mallard)

