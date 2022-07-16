Left Menu

Mumbai: About 500 stolen mobile phones seized, two held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 16:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police have busted a gang that purchased and sold stolen mobile phones with the arrest of two men, an official said here on Saturday.

Unit 6 of the Mumbai crime branch conducted a raid at Maharashtra Nagar in suburban Mankhurd on Friday and seized at least 480 mobile phones including iPhones, he said.

The gang bought stolen high-end mobile phones at discount and sold them in various states, the official said. Besides mobile phones, police also seized a laptop, 9.5 kg of ganja, 174 bottles of foreign liquor, and two swords during the raid.

The total value of the seized material was around Rs 75 lakh, said the official.

Both the arrested men were produced before a court which remanded them in police custody and further probe was on, he said.

