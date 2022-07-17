Left Menu

Godavari flood remains steady in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 17-07-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 10:43 IST
Godavari flood remains steady in AP
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Flood flow remained rather steady at 25.93 lakh cusecs in river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning.

The gush seemed to have slowed down going by the discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram, which increased by just over 33,000 cusecs in the last 11 hours, according to the AP Water Resources Information and Management System data.

But the level may rise in the next few hours when the discharge from upstream Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana reaches the Cotton Barrage via Polavaram.

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said the deluge showed signs of decreasing as the flow at Cotton Barrage remained steady.

"However, people along the Godavari course need to be cautious till the water recedes. We are closely monitoring the situation from the State Emergency Operation Centre here," Ambedkar said in a release.

About 515 villages in five districts were currently facing the flood fury, he said.

The government has opened 177 relief camps in the affected districts, where 71,200 people were lodged.

The state government sanctioned additional assistance of Rs 3 crore each to Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, and Konaseema districts where the gravity of the flood was high, requiring relief operations on a large scale.

The government previously sanctioned Rs 2 crore each to these districts, and also East and West Godavari, for flood relief operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022