Russia says it shot down Ukrainian MI-17 helicopter, SU-25 aircraft

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 16:11 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its aircraft shot down a Ukrainian MI-17 helicopter near the eastern town of Sloviansk and a SU-25 aircraft in Kharkiv region, as Moscow has stepped up its military operation.
The army also said that its long-range air-based missiles have destroyed a depot in an industrial zone in southern Ukrainian city of Odesa that stored Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO countries. Reuters could not immediately verify the claims.
