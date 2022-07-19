Left Menu

U.S. to continue providing intelligence to Ukraine after recent personnel changes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 00:44 IST
The United States will continue to proceed with providing intelligence to Ukraine after recent personnel changes in the inner circle of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Zelenskiy sidelined his childhood friend as head of Ukraine's security service, and another close ally as top prosecutor, in Kyiv's biggest internal purge of the war, citing their failure to root out Russian spies.

Zelenskiy acknowledged that his two allies - SBU security service chief Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova - had failed to root out "traitors" in their organizations.

