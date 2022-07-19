U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August - FT
There were divisions in the U.S. administration over whether Pelosi should visit Taiwan, the FT quoted two people familiar with the situation as saying. Pelosi's office and U.S. State Department of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Taiwan embassy in the U.S. could not be reached immediately.
