UPDATE 1-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August - FT

There were divisions in the U.S. administration over whether Pelosi should visit Taiwan, the FT quoted two people familiar with the situation as saying. Pelosi's office and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Taiwan embassy in the U.S. could not be reached immediately.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 11:26 IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan in August, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3B0jKgc, citing six people familiar with the matter.

The plans come as Taiwan faces pressure from China as the latter considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory and the subject is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington. There were divisions in the U.S. administration over whether Pelosi should visit Taiwan, the FT quoted two people familiar with the situation as saying.

Pelosi's office and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Taiwan embassy in the U.S. could not be reached immediately.

