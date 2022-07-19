Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Assam's Hojai, 1 arrested
Brown sugar worth around Rs 1 crore was seized in Assam's Hojai district on Tuesday and a person was arrested, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 983 gm of brown sugar from a house in Lumding's South Hill Colony in the district, they said.
A person, identified as Deabash Hore, was arrested, they added.
He had allegedly brought the drugs from Dimapur to Hojai by train to sell them, police said.
