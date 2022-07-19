Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Assam's Hojai, 1 arrested

Brown sugar worth around Rs 1 crore was seized in Assam's Hojai district on Tuesday and a person was arrested, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 983 gm of brown sugar from a house in Lumding's South Hill Colony in the district, they said.

A person, identified as Deabash Hore, was arrested, they added.

He had allegedly brought the drugs from Dimapur to Hojai by train to sell them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)