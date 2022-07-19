Record high temperature of 39.1C recorded in Britain - Met Office
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:22 IST
A record high temperature of 39.1C has provisionally been recorded in southern England, Britain's Met Office said on Tuesday.
"If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK," the Met Office said on Twitter.
