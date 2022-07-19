Left Menu

Record high temperature of 39.1C recorded in Britain - Met Office

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022
Record high temperature of 39.1C recorded in Britain - Met Office
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

A record high temperature of 39.1C has provisionally been recorded in southern England, Britain's Met Office said on Tuesday.

"If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK," the Met Office said on Twitter.

