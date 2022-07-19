EXCLUSIVE-Biden to issue climate executive orders Wednesday -sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 22:29 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will issue executive orders on Wednesday aimed at addressing the climate crisis, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see a climate emergency tomorrow," one source said.
