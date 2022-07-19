Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Biden to issue climate executive orders Wednesday -sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will issue executive orders on Wednesday aimed at addressing the climate crisis, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see a climate emergency tomorrow," one source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

