China's military says it 'followed, monitored' U.S destroyer
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-07-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 07:52 IST
China's military said on Wednesday it followed and monitored U.S. destroyer Benfold's transit of the Taiwan Strait.
"The frequent provocations and showing-off by the United States fully demonstrate that the United States is a destroyer of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and a maker of security risks in the Taiwan Strait," said Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command said.
