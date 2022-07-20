Russia's Lavrov: Peace talks don't make sense right now - RIA
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that it makes no sense to resume peace talks with Kyiv at the moment, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Lavrov earlier on Wednesday said the geographical objectives of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine were no longer limited to the eastern Donbas region.
