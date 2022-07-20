U.S. to send four more HIMARS to Ukraine- Pentagon chief
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that the United States will send four additional high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine.
"(We) will keep finding innovative ways to sustain our long-term support for the brave men and women of the Ukrainian armed forces and we will tailor our assistance to ensure that Ukraine has the technology, the ammunition, and the sheer firepower to defend itself," Austin said at the start of a virtual meeting with allies on Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukrainian
- United States
- Defense
- Ukraine
- Lloyd Austin
- Austin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 3-After losing Luhansk, Ukraine forces regather for the defense of Donetsk
Ukrainian mathematician awarded prestigious Fields Medal
WRAPUP 4-After losing Luhansk, Ukraine forces gather for defense of Donetsk
Ukrainians displaced near Kyiv fear for war-damaged homes
Ukrainian mathematician awarded prestigious Fields Medal