Out of 563 IAS officers available for central deputation, only 397 joined: Govt in Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:43 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Out of 563 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers available for central deputation, only 397 joined the Centre in the last five years, the government said on Thursday.

As many as 124 IAS officers were on offer for central deputation in 2021, 112 in 2020, 127 in 2019, 101 in 2018, and 99 in 2017 (a total of 563), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Of these, 71 IAS officers were appointed on central deputation during 2021, 69 in 2020, 101 in 2019, 71 in 2018, and 85 in 2017 (a total of 397), he said.

A total of 147 IAS officers were repatriated from central deputation during the last five years on various grounds such as to avail benefit of promotion in the parent cadre, personal grounds, and administrative grounds, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

