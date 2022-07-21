Kremlin says even harshest sanctions have never made countries change their position
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 15:23 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its actions in Ukraine would not cause it to change course.
In a call with reporters, Peskov said: "Even the harshest sanctions have never made countries change their position."
