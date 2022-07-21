Left Menu

UK, U.S. data access deal to come into force in Oct, Justice Department says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 23:47 IST
A data access agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom, which was signed in 2019, will come into effect in October this year, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

They had signed the cross-border data access deal in 2019 to allow each government to demand information around serious crimes directly from tech companies based in the other country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

