UK, U.S. data access deal to come into force in Oct, Justice Department says

A data access agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom, which was signed in 2019, will come into effect in October this year, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

They had signed the cross-border data access deal in 2019 to allow each government to demand information around serious crimes directly from tech companies based in the other country.

