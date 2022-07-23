4 persons trapped in flash flood rescued in Udhampur

Four persons trapped in a flash flood in Udhampur district were rescued in a joint operation by police and SDRF, officials said on Saturday.

An information was received through locals at police post Roundomail that four persons Sanjeev Kumar, Mulkh Raj, Ajay Kumar and Sushil Kumar were trapped in the flash flood in the Barmeen nallah at Dhandal in the district, they said.

Police along with the State Disaster Relief Force reached the spot and launched an operation and rescued all the four persons, they said.

The villagers have thanked the Police and SDRF for the timely help, they said.

