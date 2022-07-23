Ukraine says missile strike on Odesa port did not cause serious damage

Two Russian missiles hit the port of Odesa on Saturday but caused no significant damage, public broadcaster Suspilne said, quoting the Ukrainian military. A pumping station was hit and a strike caused a small fire that damaged houses around the port, the spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, Natalia Humeniuk, was quoted as saying.

The grain storage area was not hit, she added. No casualties have been reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)