Russia says it hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:18 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles.
The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just one day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.
