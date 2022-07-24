Left Menu

Daiki Axis Japan planning to set up third unit in India

Water treatment solutions provider Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up its third plant in the country in the southern region, a company official said.The company is setting up its second plant with a capacity to produce 1,000 sewage treatment units with Japanese Johkasou technology at Palwal, Haryana, Daiki Axis India CEO Kamal Tiwari told PTI during an interaction.We have one plant in Vapi, Gujarat, second one is coming up in Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 15:59 IST
Daiki Axis Japan planning to set up third unit in India
  • Country:
  • India

Water treatment solutions provider Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up its third plant in the country in the southern region, a company official said.

The company is setting up its second plant with a capacity to produce 1,000 sewage treatment units with Japanese ''Johkasou'' technology at Palwal, Haryana, Daiki Axis India CEO Kamal Tiwari told PTI during an interaction.

''We have one plant in Vapi, Gujarat, and the second one is coming up in Haryana. We are planning another one somewhere in Southern India,'' he said.

The Palwal plant is being set up at a cost of about Rs 200 crore.

Daiki Axis India is a subsidiary of Japan-based Daiki Axis Japan.

Tiwari further said his company is exploring locations in Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu to set up the third plant.

The company will begin to work on the plan from next year as the immediate focus is to make the Palwal plant operational by October 2022.

When asked about the investment, the CEO said it will be of ''a capacity of 500-1000 units per annum'' and such projects need an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The official also informed that India and Japan recently signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) for wastewater management through Johkasou technology. This technology is used to treat domestic wastewater locally for reuse, which is very appropriate for India in current circumstances, Tiwari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022