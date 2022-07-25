Britain says 'inconclusive fighting' continues in Ukraine's Donbas and Kherson

Inconclusive fighting has continued in both Donbas and Kherson regions in eastern Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Monday. Russian commanders continue to face a dilemma - whether to resource Russia's offensive in the east or to bolster the defence in the west, Britain's defence ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry added in its regular bulletin that on July 18, British intelligence identified a Russian military vehicle refit and refurbishment facility near Barvinok, in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, which is 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) from the Ukrainian border. "At least 300 damaged vehicles were present, including main battle tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and general support trucks," the update added.

