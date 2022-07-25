Russia says it destroyed HIMARS ammo depot in Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems in Bogdanovtsy, in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the reports.

Russia has previously said it has destroyed several of the HIMARS systems supplied to Ukraine by the West, in claims denied by Kyiv.

