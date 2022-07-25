Left Menu

Russia says it destroyed HIMARS ammo depot in Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:54 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems in Bogdanovtsy, in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the reports.

Russia has previously said it has destroyed several of the HIMARS systems supplied to Ukraine by the West, in claims denied by Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

