First Ukraine grain ships may move in days, says U.N.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:56 IST
The first ships to export Ukraine grain from the country's Black Sea ports may move within a few days under a deal agreed on Friday by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, a U.N. spokesperson said on Monday.

A Joint Coordination Center will liaise with the shipping industry and will publish detailed procedures for ships in the near future, said deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

