Delhi reports 463 new COVID cases, positivity rate at 8.18 pc

Delhi saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases with the national capital reporting 463 new infections in the last 24 hours, 266 cases lesser than yesterday, a health bulletin by the Delhi government said on Monday. Delhi reported 729 new COVID cases on Sunday with a 5.57 per cent daily positivity rate.

According to the Delhi health bulletin, there are 2548 active COVID cases in the city at present. A total of 5,657 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 8.18 per cent. As many as 609 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 19,20,104.

The city reported two deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 26,303. Under the vaccination drive in the city, 16,215 beneficiaries received the COVID shots in the said period taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,56,60,523.

Meanhile, India reported 16,866 fresh COVID-19 cases, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The country on Sunday had reported 20,279 new infections. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to all vaccinators of the country and lauded their efforts in the battle against COVID-19 as India surpassed the 200-crore vaccination mark recently.

This comes just days after the country passed the 200 crore vaccination doses mark on July 17. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. (ANI)

